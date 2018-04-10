National Players present “Othello” by William Shakespeare - Spearfish

Apr 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

“For she had eyes and chose me.” -- Othello

For the third straight year, the National Players Touring Theater visits The Matthews Opera House in Spearfish. Shakespeare’s “Othello” is performed at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Apr. 10. Tickets are $25 adults, $10 youth and BHSU students.



This classic tale of identity, bigotry, and deceit is examined with contemporary clarity, combining Shakespeare’s language with modern clothing to transform the drama into a powerful story for America today.



Othello is a celebrated general returning home from the wars, but his dark skin and foreign origin inspire hatred from several people, especially the man he trusts most: Lago. As Lago twists Othello’s love for his wife Desdemona, everyone becomes pawns in Iago’s devious plots.

