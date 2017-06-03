Share |

National Trails Day Badger Clark Trail Hike - Custer State Park

Jun 3, 2017 4:00 pm

Join a park naturalist for an easy 1-mile hike and learn of Badger Clark’s legacy in South Dakota. Meet at Badger Hole Historic Site.


Location:   Badger Hole Historic Site
Map:   South of US Highway 16A on the Badger Clark Road, Custer State Park
Phone:   605-255-4515
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/custer/sights/badger-hole.aspx

All Dates:
