National Trails Day Little Devil’s Tower Hike - Custer State Park
Jun 2, 2018
Adventurous and strenuous hike to one of the highest points in the Black Hills. Sylvan Lake General Store.
|Location:
|Sylvan Lake General Store, Custer State Park
|Map:
|24572 SD 87 Custer SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2018
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.