Native American Beadwork Workshop - Deadwood

Mar 11, 2017 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Students will learn all about Native American beadwork. We will discuss different types of beads and learn how certain designs were used by Native Americans. Students will create a beaded craft project to take home. Light refreshments provided.

$6 for members and $11 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Shantel Pettit, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.