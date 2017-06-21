Nature Day Camp: Kids’ Fishing Day - Custer State Park
Jun 21, 2017
Learn to tie a fishing knot, take part in a casting contest, learn tricks for cleaning, make fish prints and go fishing.
|Location:
|Game Lodge Campground, Custer State Park
|Map:
|13389 US-16A, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-255-4464
All Dates:
