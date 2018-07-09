Share |

Nature Explorers Camp

Jul 9, 2018 - Jul 13, 2018

Join us at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center and the Adams Museums’ brand new natural history exhibit, Riches and Responsibilities: A Natural History of the Black Hills. Be prepared to discover the environment, habitats, and ecosystems of the Black Hills through hands-on outdoor exploration and take home activities. Camp starts and concludes at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center. For students going into grades K-2; 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.; $30 for members and $40 for non-members. Reservations required. Please call Amanda Brown, Education Director, at 605-578-1657 for reservations.

 

Fee: $30 for members and $40 for non-members


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Email:   Amanda@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
Jul 9, 2018 - Jul 13, 2018 Camp runs from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. each day.

Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center 57732 150 Sherman St., Deadwood, SD 57732

