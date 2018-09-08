NEW Spiritual Growth Program at the Benedictine

Sep 8, 2018 9:30 am - 11:30 am

NEW Spiritual Growth Program at the Benedictine Peace Center

The Benedictine Peace Center of Sacred Heart Monastery is initiating a new Spiritual Growth Program this fall. This year-long opportunity program is open to men and women who desire to deepen their relationship with God through monthly gatherings, selected readings, and a silent retreat experience.

Program participants will meet at the Benedictine Peace Center monthly from September through May. The two-hour gathering will include prayer, a presentation on the focus topic for the month, and time for sharing reflections on the reading and presentation.

Each session will focus on a topic of interest to women and men—bringing a theological and spiritual perspective to a faith journey within the Christian tradition.

A three-day silent guided personal retreat experience at the Benedictine Peace Center is included in the program cost.

The program is led by staff at the Benedictine Peace Center and will occasionally include other Benedictine Sisters with expertise in a particular topic.

Pre-registration is requested by August 15; for more information, go to www.yanktonbenedictines.org/spiritual-growth-program, call 605-668-6292, or e-mail benedictinepeacectr@mtmc.edu.

Fee: $0