New Year's Eve Dance - Aberdeen

Dec 31, 2017

Doors open at 8 p.m. with the band, “Something New, ” playing from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m.

There will be a silent auction, penny raffle, wine pull, and a bucket raffle.

All proceeds raised stay right here in South Dakota and are used to grant wishes to seriously ill children through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of South Dakota.

 


Location:   Ramkota Hotel
Map:   1400 8th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-229-1072

All Dates:
Music, silent auction, raffles and wine pull. Benefits Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

