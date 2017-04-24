NMM at the Movies - Fiddler on the Roof - Vermillion
Apr 24, 2017 7:00 pm
A big-screen must! The award-winning 1971 movie-musical classic — as it was meant to be seen and heard. G.
|Location:
|Coyote Twin Theater
|Map:
|10 E Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org/
All Dates:
