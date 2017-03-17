NMM Live! concert - Minneapolis Guitar Quartet - Vermillion
Mar 17, 2017 7:00 pm
“One of the major guitar ensembles in the world” plays diverse pieces: from Bach to Rodrigo to Prince.
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E Clark St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-677-5306
|Website:
|http://nmmusd.org/
All Dates:
