Nora Store Country Christmas - Alcester

Dec 1, 2017 - Dec 3, 2017

Christmas carol sing-along accompanied by organ and piano.

Mike Pedersen is again opening his historical Nora Store, to give everyone a chance to get together and sing Christmas carols and hymns. Mike and friends accompany the singing with wonderful pipe organ and piano music.

This annual event is Mike’s special gift to the community. Mike invests his time and resources generously, so that we can enjoy this very special Christmas experience. Donations are appreciated to help Mike continue his Christmas event.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Sunday afternoons 1:30-3:30 pm.

Other times available for small groups by appointment.