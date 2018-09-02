North Central Zone Car Show of the Studebaker Drivers Club
Sep 2, 2018
Studebaker and Packards which were manufactured from 1915 through 1965 will be on display at a free car show in Custer on Sunday, September 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Both modified and restored vehicles will be shown. Visitors to the show can vote for their favorite car or truck and visit with the owners. Trophies and plaques will be awarded that evening at a banquet. A special Studebaker wagon built in 1906 will be available to give free rides. Cafes are nearby for visitors to take a break. And there are plenty of hotels in town so they can stay the night.
|Location:
|6th Street, Downtown Custer, SD
|Map:
|615 Washington St, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-431-4502
|Email:
|mech39@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.dakotastudebaker.com
All Dates:
Free Studebaker and Packard Car and Truck Show from members of Studebaker Drivers Club who live in 9 regional states
