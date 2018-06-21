Northern Hills Community Band Concert - Deadwood
Jun 21, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Relax and unwind to the sounds of the Northern Hills Community Band. Historic Adams House lawn; admission by donation. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-3724
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Northern Hills Community Band concert on the lawn at the Historic Adams House.
