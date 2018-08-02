Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair - Pine Ridge
Aug 2, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018
Rodeo, pow wow, horse races, parade, golf, softball, baseball, fishing derby, horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, hand games, youth activities, skateboard competition, chili cook-off/feed, carnival, fishing derby, street dance and food.
|Location:
|Pow wow Grounds
|Map:
|Pine Ridge, SD 57770
|Phone:
|605-867-8420; 605-867-8427
|Email:
|pracc@gwtc.net
All Dates:
