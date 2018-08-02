Share |

Oglala Lakota Nation Wacipi Rodeo Fair - Pine Ridge

Aug 2, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018

Rodeo, pow wow, horse races, parade, golf, softball, baseball, fishing derby, horseshoes, volleyball, basketball, hand games, youth activities, skateboard competition, chili cook-off/feed, carnival, fishing derby, street dance and food.


Location:   Pow wow Grounds
Map:   Pine Ridge, SD 57770
Phone:   605-867-8420; 605-867-8427
Email:   pracc@gwtc.net

All Dates:
Aug 2, 2018 - Aug 5, 2018

Rodeo, pow wow, horse races and more.

Pow wow Grounds
Pow wow Grounds 57770 Pine Ridge, SD 57770

Search All Events By Day

August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS