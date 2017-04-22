Share |

Party for the Planet - Sioux Falls

Apr 22, 2017

"Party for the Planet" shows Zoo visitors how to make their own backyard more wildlife friendly, while also teaching about conservation.


Tickets: Event is free with Zoo admission.


Location:   Great Plains Zoo
Map:   805 S Kiwanis, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-7003
Website:   http://greatzoo.org/

