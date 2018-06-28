Party on the Patio with Putnam, Bristow and Jami Lynn - Deadwood
Jun 28, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Deadwood History will host an evening of outstanding musical entertainment with Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Jami Lynn. Get outside and enjoy the evening breeze and late sunset on the Days of ‘76 Museum outdoor patio; 7:00 p.m.; admission $15 per person; cash bar available. Purchase online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 605-722-4800. In case of inclement weather, the entertainment will be moved inside to the Mary Adams Room at the Days of ‘76 Museum. Funding provided in part by Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association.
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwoodhistory.com
Music by Kenny Putnam, Boyd Bristow and Jami Lynn at the Days of '76 Museum
