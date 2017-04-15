Patsy’s Day - Deadwood
Apr 15, 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Attention dog and cat lovers! Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams. Guests who make a donation of dog/cat food will receive free admission to the Historic Adams House. Tours for Patsy’s Day are hourly; the first tour leaving at 10:00 a.m. and the last tour of the day leaving at 4:00 p.m. Photos of cats and dogs available for adoption will be on display. All donations benefit the Twin City Animal Shelter. For more information, please call 605-578-3724.
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-3724
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Apr 15, 2017 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Share in this annual celebration honoring Patsy, the beloved terrier of William Emery Adams.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.