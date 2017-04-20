Peter Mawanga & The Amaravi Movement (concert) - Spearfish
Apr 20, 2017 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Matthews hosts the Malawi, Africa band, Peter Mawanga & The Amaravi Movement. Fusing the rock outfit of drums-bass-guitar with the traditional sounds of Malawi's marimba, thumb piano, and percussion, Mawanga's Afro-vibes is a modern African sound that is intrinsically Malawian.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for youth (18 and under) and BHSU students. Buy online or call 605.642.7973 x0.
|Location:
|The Matthews Theater
|Map:
|612 N. Main Street, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Email:
|marketing@matthewsopera.com
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/peter-mawanga/
All Dates:
