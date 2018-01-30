Pheasant and Hunting Art Fest - Sioux Falls
Jan 30, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018
The Pheasant and Hunting Art Fest celebrates local artists' pheasant and hunting pictures. This show, which runs through February, coincides with a national pheasant groups national convention in Sioux Falls. Reception with the artists on First Friday.
|Location:
|Eastbank Art Gallery, 8th and Railroad Center
|Map:
|401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
|Phone:
|605-977-2667
|Email:
|events@eastbankartgallery.org
|Website:
|http://www.eastbankartgallery.net
All Dates:
Jan 30, 2018 - Feb 28, 2018 Show continues through Feb. Reception is First Friday.
Pheasant and hunting photos by local artists on display.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.