Pioneer Days - White
Jul 13, 2017 - Jul 16, 2017
Parade, music, bingo, inflatables, laser tag, pigeon auction, chili cook-off, volleyball, kids activities, car show, golf tournament, bean bag tournaments, book sale and valve cover derby.
|Map:
|White, SD 57276
|Phone:
|605-690-4458
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/PioneerDaysWhiteSD/
All Dates:
