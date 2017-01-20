Poinsett Pounders Winter Games - Estelline
Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017
Winter survival exercises, kids’ snowmobile races, hot dog and chili feed, antique snowmobile contest, family ride and poker run. Fishing tournament on Friday.
|Location:
|Lake Poinsett or Black’s Pheasant Fields
|Map:
|Estelline, SD 57234
|Phone:
|605-203-1594
|Website:
|http://snowmobilesd.com/
All Dates:
Jan 20, 2017 - Jan 22, 2017
