Postcard Show Featuring Rodger Ellingson - Sioux Falls

Dec 1, 2017

Our month-long postcard show, featuring works by dozens of artists, kicks off on First Friday with a reception for all the artists. Come down to have first choice of these gift-sized pieces of art, including works by featured artist Rodger Ellingson, all available for only $30. The show continues through December. 


Location:   8th and Railroad Center
Map:   401 E. 8th St. Suite 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   events@eastbankartgallery.org
Website:   http://www.eastbankartgallery.net

All Dates:
Postcard show and paintings by Rodger Ellingson.

