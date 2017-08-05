Potato Day - Clark
Aug 5, 2017
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber. Join us for the decorated potato contest, mashed potato wrestling, potato recipe competition, car show, tractor show and horseshoe tournament.
|Location:
|Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
|Map:
|Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-532-5665
|Email:
|clarksd@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://www.clarksd.com/potatoday.htm
All Dates:
