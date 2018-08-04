Potato Day - Clark
Aug 4, 2018
Join us for the decorated potato contest, mashed potato wrestling, recipe competition, car show, tractor show, horseshoe tournament, trolley follies (drinking games around town), road race, street dance, arts in the park and inflatables.
|Location:
|Dickinson Park and Downtown Clark
|Map:
|Clark, SD 57225
|Phone:
|605-880-1067
|Email:
|clarksd@itctel.com
|Website:
|http://www.clarksd.com/potatoday.htm
All Dates:
Celebrate the potato in Clark where local farmers grow bushels of the tasty tuber.
