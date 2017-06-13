Prairies to Peaks Iron Horse Rail Summer Camp - Hill City
Jun 13, 2017 - Jun 15, 2017
Prairies to Peaks Iron Horse Rail Summer Camp is an educational camp for young people from the ages of 11 to 15 years. Its main purpose is to teach young people rail safety around highway/rail grade crossings, as well as along railroad rights-of-ways and around rail equipment and rail operations.
|Location:
|1880 Train
|Map:
|222 Railroad Ave. Hill City, SD
|Phone:
|605-574-2222
|Website:
|http://www.1880train.com/prairies-to-peaks.html
Kids ages 11-15 learn railroad safety and operations.
