PRCA Rodeo - Rapid City

Jan 26, 2018 - Feb 3, 2018

PRCA Xtreme Bulls, 20X High School Rodeo, Sutton Ranch Rodeo, PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match, mounted shooting and North American trick riding competitions.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4111
Website:   http://www.gotmine.com/events/detail/prca-rodeo-rapid-city

All Dates:
