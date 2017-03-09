Preservation Thursday: A Diplomat, a Politician, an Evangelist, and a Warrior: The Greatest Lakota Leaders - Deadwood
Mar 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau Scholar, Steve Linstrom, identifies the differences and similarities between Spotted Tail, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull, and Crazy Horse. This presentation is based on a nonfiction book Linstrom has been researching. Important management and leadership lessons can be learned by the study of the greatest Lakota leaders. Admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Mar 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Steve Linstrom identifies the differences and similarities between Spotted Tail, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull, and Crazy Horse.
