Preservation Thursday: A Diplomat, a Politician, an Evangelist, and a Warrior: The Greatest Lakota Leaders - Deadwood

Mar 9, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

South Dakota Humanities Council Speakers Bureau Scholar, Steve Linstrom, identifies the differences and similarities between Spotted Tail, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull, and Crazy Horse. This presentation is based on a nonfiction book Linstrom has been researching. Important management and leadership lessons can be learned by the study of the greatest Lakota leaders. Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

Steve Linstrom identifies the differences and similarities between Spotted Tail, Red Cloud, Sitting Bull, and Crazy Horse.

