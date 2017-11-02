Preservation Thursday: Dinosaurs of the Hell Creek Formation: The End of the Age of Dinosaurs - Deadwood
Nov 2, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
After 100 years of digging in the Hell Creek Formation, it becomes increasingly obvious that dinosaur diversity had not diminished in the eons approaching the asteroid impact. The lecture will be presented by paleontologist, fossil collector, and Black Hills Institute President, Peter Larson. The public forum will be held at the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC); 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
All Dates:
Nov 2, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
After 100 years of digging in the Hell Creek Formation, it becomes increasingly obvious that dinosaur diversity had not diminished in the eons approaching the asteroid impact.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.