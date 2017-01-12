Share |

Preservation Thursday: Dr. Valentine McGillycuddy - Deadwood

Jan 12, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Wayne Gilbert will discuss the remarkable life of surgeon and pioneer, Valentine McGillycuddy.

Admission by donation.


Location:   Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
Map:   150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-722-4800
Email:   Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
