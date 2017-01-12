Preservation Thursday: Dr. Valentine McGillycuddy - Deadwood
Jan 12, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm
Wayne Gilbert will discuss the remarkable life of surgeon and pioneer, Valentine McGillycuddy.
Admission by donation.
|Location:
|Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center
|Map:
|150 Sherman Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-722-4800
|Email:
|Rose@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com
