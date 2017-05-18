Preservation Thursday: Spearfish Electric Light and Power Company: Pioneering Hydroelectric Power in the Black Hills - Deadwood

May 18, 2017 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

A full decade before the legendary Homestake Mining Company built its first hydroelectric plant at the mouth of Spearfish Canyon in 1904, earlier entrepreneurs had put together the funding to build the Spearfish Electric Light and Power Company. It began operation in 1894, providing Spearfish and its residents with electric service until the plant was destroyed by the massive Black Hills flood of 1904. The story of Spearfish Electric Light and Power will be presented by local historian, Larry Miller.

Admission by donation.