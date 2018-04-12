Preservation Thursday: The Quips of Governor Tom Berry: Laughing through the Dust Bowl - Deadwood

Apr 12, 2018 12:00 pm - 1:00 pm

Author and historian Paul Higbee presents the story of South Dakota Governor Tom Berry. As South Dakotans endured the Great Depression and developing Dust Bowl in 1932, they elected a cowboy as their governor. Tom Berry rode in the iconic 1902 cattle roundup ordered by President Theodore Roosevelt. He established the successful Double X Ranch next to the Badlands. Big voiced and tireless, Berry commanded the attention of all, including President Franklin Roosevelt, who broke protocol and called him “Tom” or “Cowboy” in White House meetings. Berry faced bitter political rivalries and weather that threatened to blow South Dakotans off their land, but he is remembered for his humorous wit throughout. Author Paul S. Higbee traces the history of South Dakota and its governor. Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center; 12:00 p.m.; admission by donation.