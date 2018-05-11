Share |

Prom Through the Decades (dance) - Sioux Falls

May 11, 2018 6:30 pm

 
Prom attire is requested — but not required — for a big band dance on May 11, featuring the music of the Shrine Big Band. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClubelriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Get tickets at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com/ 


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Website:   http://facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub

All Dates:
May 11, 2018 6:30 pm

Prom attire is requested — but not required — for a big band dance on May 11, featuring the music of the Shrine Big Band. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Get tickets at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com/ 
El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 510 S Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS