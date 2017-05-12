Share |

Prom Through The Decades &ndash Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

May 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region. The music will be provided by the Shrine Big Band, who will play a variety of danceable music. A Waltz dance lesson will start at 6:45 and the band will start at 7:30.

For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Get Tickets at https://elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.


Location:   El Riad Shrine
Map:   510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-336-1117
Website:   Http://www.facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub

All Dates:
May 12, 2017 7:30 pm - 11:00 pm Dance Lesson at 6:45 p.m.

The El Riad Shrine Dance Club and the Ballroom Dance Club holds a big band dance with a live band on the finest dance floor in the region.

El Riad Shrine
El Riad Shrine 57104 510 S. Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS