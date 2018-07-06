"I Feel Pretty" - Rapid City
Jul 6, 2018 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Chamber Music Festival of the Black Hills featuring the Orlando Chamber Soloists. Don't miss the "Booze and Schmooze" Reception post concert on stage. Come meet our musicians.
Fee: $20 concert, $5 student, $40 Series of 3
|Performing Arts Center of Rapid City
|610 Columbus St., Rapid City, SD 57701
|605 394-1786
|OrlandoChamberSoloists@gmail.com
|http://www.cmfbh.org
Performance featuring the Orlando Chamber Soloists.
