"Killer Queens" Mystery Dinner Theater - Deadwood
Jun 30, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
"Killer Queens" Murder Mystery Dinner Theater fun old Deadwood style. Madams, Murder, Mystery - business as usual in Deadwood. Guess the correct killer for a chance to win a bottle of Black Hills wine!
Tickets available at: www.Deadwood1876Theater.com or call 605-580-5799
Fee: $50
|Location:
|Deadwood Comfort Inn
|Map:
|225 Cliff Street, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-580-5799
|Email:
|dwd1876theater@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.deadwood1876theater.com
All Dates:
Jun 23, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jun 30, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 13, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 14, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 20, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Jul 21, 2018 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
