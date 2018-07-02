Share |

"The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House" Summer Theater - Spearfish

Jul 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am

 “The Phantom of The Matthews Opera House” is again a summer draw for Black Hills community and visitors. Good old-fashioned belly laughs come from the talented cast. You’re going to love the heckling cowboys and vivacious card girl! It runs July 2-Aug. 1

 

Fee: $12 adults, $6 youth (18 & under)


Location:   The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 N. Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
Email:   marketing@matthewsopera.com
Website:   http://www.matthewsopera.com/

All Dates:
Jul 2, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 3, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 9, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 10, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 11, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 16, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 17, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 18, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 23, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 24, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 25, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 30, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Jul 31, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am
Aug 1, 2018 7:30 pm - 12:00 am

Theatre performance.

