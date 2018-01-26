Rabbit Hole (play) - Rapid City
Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018
Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a life-shattering accident turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart. Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Rabbit Hole charts their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest of places and for a path that will lead them back into the light of day.
|Location:
|Black Hills Community Theatre Studio Theatre
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/
All Dates:
Jan 26, 2018 - Jan 28, 2018
Feb 2, 2018 - Feb 4, 2018
Feb 9, 2018 - Feb 11, 2018
Black Hills Community Theatre performance.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.