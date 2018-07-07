Railroad Days - Madison
Jul 7, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Train and doodlebug rides, railroad demonstrations, roundhouse tours, model train layouts, Divas through the Decades concert and church service in the Emmanuel Chapel car.
|Location:
|Prairie Village
|Map:
|45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042
|Phone:
|605-256-3644
|Email:
|info@prairievillage.org
|Website:
|http://www.prairievillage.org/railroad-days/
All Dates:
Jul 7, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018
Train rides, railroad demonstrations and church service.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.