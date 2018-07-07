Share |

Railroad Days - Madison

Jul 7, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Train and doodlebug rides, railroad demonstrations, roundhouse tours, model train layouts, Divas through the Decades concert and church service in the Emmanuel Chapel car.


Location:   Prairie Village
Map:   45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042
Phone:   605-256-3644
Email:   info@prairievillage.org
Website:   http://www.prairievillage.org/railroad-days/

All Dates:
Jul 7, 2018 - Jul 8, 2018

Train rides, railroad demonstrations and church service. 

Prairie Village
Prairie Village 45205 45205 SD Highway 34, Madison, SD 57042

