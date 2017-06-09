Ranch Rodeo, Testicle Festival and Dance - Lemmon

Jun 9, 2017 5:00 pm - 11:59 pm

1st Annual Ranch Rodeo and Testicle Festival will held at the Boss Cowman Rodeo Arena. Calcutta for teams will begin at 5pm and cook-off begins at 8 pm. All are welcome to enter!

After the event, dance the night away to Badger Horse. Come and have a ball! Rain or shine. For further information contact the Lemmon Chamber of Commerce.

Fee: $10