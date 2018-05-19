Rapper's Delight - Spearfish

May 19, 2018 - May 20, 2018

There are 3 prizes to award (Freestyle Battle Champ, Double D Team Choice, and People's Choice), games, cold drinks, hot music, and good people! Each month Dirty DAHG Productions will give 10 -15 artists a chance to showcase their talents, music, and performing abilities for the chance to win some money. We're gonna need a crowd though, because the freestyle battles will be decided by crowd noise, and everyone will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite performer! So, the participation of the BHUMM community is important! $10 Door Admission * 21+ w/ valid I.D. If you have any questions, call 605-645-8491 or email dirtydahgbooking@gmail.com or message Genneca Houser.