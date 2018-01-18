Share |

Real American Heroes, My Take: Stories by Rick Lingberg - Sioux Falls

Jan 18, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Hear the stories of 5 American heroes and discover what their courageous experiences say about them…...as told by storyteller Rick Lingberg.

Admisison: free.


Location:   Old Courthouse Museum
Map:   200 W 6th Street, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-951-9200
Email:   info@minnehahahistory.org
Website:   http://www.minnehahahistory.org

All Dates:
Minnehaha County Historical Society Third Thursday History Talk - Free & Open to the Public. Rick Lingberg will tell the stories of 5 American heroes (Veterans).

Old Courthouse Museum
