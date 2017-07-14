Red, White & Blue Ball Big Band Dance - Sioux Falls

Jul 14, 2017 7:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Presented by the El Riad Dance Club & Ballroom Dance Club. Danceable big band music provided by the Tuxedo Junction. A dance lesson will start at 6:45 & the band will start at 7:30. For more information please visit facebook.com/ElRiadDanceClub, elriad.org or ballroomdanceclubsf.org. Get Tickets at elriaddanceclub.eventbrite.com

Fee: $14 per person or $7 with a student I.D.