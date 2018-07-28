Ride a Hog for HorsePower

Jul 28, 2018 11:30 am - 7:00 pm

HorsePower 2018 Ride a Hog for Horsepower Poker Run: Saturday July, 28th! On-site same day registration runs from 11:30 – 12:30 at Battle Creek Steakhouse, located at 26176 451st Ave., Canistota, SD 57012. The ride will continue to Sandy’s Bar, Canistota; Animal’s Bar, Emery; Shipwreck Bar & Grill, Canova; The Goat, Chester; and finish back at Battle Creek Steakhouse where supper will be served.



Cost is $35 per rider and $5 for another hand. All vehicles are welcome. Net proceeds go to help HorsePower continue to serve the Sioux Empire community.





About HorsePower

HorsePower, formerly known as Handi-Riders, Inc., serves the Sioux Empire community providing equestrian programs and therapies for individuals with physical, emotional, and/or cognitive challenges in a quest for personal independence, accomplishment, self-pride, and well-being. Programs include hippotherapy, therapeutic riding, and ground work. Visit HorsePower where the joy of our riders is contagious and horses change lives every day!

