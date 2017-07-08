Share |

Rochford Day - Rochford

Jul 8, 2017 7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Come visit "the Friendliest Ghost Town in the Black Hills" for Rochford Day, an annual benefit for the Fire Department and other community groups. Events will start at 7am with a pancake breakfast and continue through the day with a free will donation lunch, exhibits, music, tours, bake sale, fire hose barrel push, duck races and other activities.

 

Fee: Varies


Location:   Town of Rochford
Map:   11696 Rochford Road, Rochford, SD 57745
Phone:   605-584-9008
Email:   schwaneke@aol.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/RochfordVFD/?ref=aymt_homepage_panel

