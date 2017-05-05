Share |

Rumors (play) - Rapid City

May 12, 2017 - May 14, 2017

Black Hills Community Theatre performs.


Location:   Performing Arts Center
Map:   601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-1786
Website:   http://bhct.org/category/main-stage/2016-2017-season/

May 5, 2017 - May 7, 2017
May 12, 2017 - May 14, 2017
May 19, 2017 - May 21, 2017

