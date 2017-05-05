Rumors (play) - Rapid City
May 19, 2017 - May 21, 2017
Black Hills Community Theatre performs.
|Location:
|Performing Arts Center
|Map:
|601 Columbus St, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-394-1786
|Website:
|http://bhct.org/category/main-stage/2016-2017-season/
All Dates:
May 5, 2017 - May 7, 2017
May 12, 2017 - May 14, 2017
May 19, 2017 - May 21, 2017
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.