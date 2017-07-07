Sanford Lab Neutrino Day "NOW THEN AGAIN" Performance - Lead

Jul 7, 2017 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This year, Sanford Lab Neutrino Day celebrates the people whose tenacity leads to amazing science discoveries. The festival includes hoistroom tours, science activities and exhibits, live video chats with scientists at Fermilab in Illinois and underground in Lead, SD at the Sanford Lab, and presentations that focus on the discovery of gravitational waves and future science at Sanford Lab.



For a full schedule click here:

sanfordlab.org/neutrinoday



Friday, July 7, 2017

5:00 p.m.: Doors Open at Opera House

5:15 p.m.: Opening reception/Welcome, Opera House

5:45 p.m.: Opening Remarks: Constance Walter & Sarah Carlson

6:00 p.m.: Now Then Again arts+science play

FREE performance of the romantic comedy-meets-physics NOW THEN AGAIN by the Gold Camp Players, Historic Homestake Opera House

(Playwright Penny Penniston will address questions after the play)



Saturday, July 8, 2017

Historic Homestake Opera House

10:00 a.m.-3:30 p.m.: Journey Museum GeoDome

11:00 a.m.: Bonnie Fleming, speaker, LBNF/DUNE

4:00 p.m.: Michael Landry, Keynote, LIGO

6:00 p.m.: Now Then Again encore performance





ABOUT THE PLAY:

NOW THEN AGAIN is a romantic comedy with a brain – a love story between two physicists. Set at Fermilab National Accelerator Laboratory, the script tells the story of Ginny and Henry, two scientists who find a future together despite her husband, his neuroses, and their firm belief that there is no such thing as destiny. The future interacts with the past; nature explores alternatives until it resolves them with a buildup to the final transaction.



Playwright Penny Penniston will give a short presentation about her published play before the performance. This play had its world premiere in Chicago, IL at the Bailiwick Repertory Theatre on February 17, 2000. The show quickly brought in packed houses and, within four weeks, it moved to the 500 seat main-stage at the Ivanhoe Theatre. There, it went on to win a Joseph Jefferson Citation for "Best New Work". It was published in 2002 by Broadway Play Publishing. A screenplay adaptation, titled Love is Brilliant, won the Sloan Prize at the 2005 Tribeca Film Festival.



"The great thing about all this is that Penniston makes the physics so utterly transparent that you can ride on the love story and even feel like a minor genius, too. She makes physics fun ..." – Hedy Weiss, Chicago Sun-Times



NOW THEN AGAIN will be directed by Merlyn Q. Sell, who is pleased to return to the stages of the Black Hills. Merlyn holds an MFA in Shakespeare & Performance from Mary Baldwin University, and has ten years experience directing and producing theatre in CA and VA.