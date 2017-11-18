Scandinavian Cultural Skills Hands on Event - Sioux Falls

Nov 18, 2017 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

This is an opportunity to learn by watching the demonstration or actual participation in as many skills of your choosing you desire: Flatbread, Lefse, Krum Kaka, KranseKaka, Rommegrot, Rosettes, Hardanger, Rosemaling, and Wood Carving.

For children: Norwegian Dancing, Norwegian Lumpe/Paddle Lefse, and Wheat Decorations.

There is a small charge for supplies for some skills. Free Admission. Lunch available for purchase.

Presented by the Sons of Norway GJØA Organization.

For information, contact Ruth at 605-338-6372 or Rosanne at 605-338-7082