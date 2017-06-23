Scavenger's Journey 2017 - Plankinton to Murdo

Jun 23, 2017 - Jun 25, 2017

Come enjoy a treasure hunt expedition! There is something for everyone!



South Dakota’s annual Scavenger’s Journey has city-wide rummage sales, flea markets, gun show, street dance, lawnmower races. Now in it’s 6th year, Scavenger’s Journey covers almost 100 miles along US Highway 16 and I-90 from Plankinton, SD to Murdo, SD including the towns of White Lake, Kimball, Pukwana, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance and Presho. We are happy to add Murdo to our list of communities this year!



You can find almost anything at one of the flea markets, rummage sales or specialty shops. Take some time to admire the corn and sunflower fields of eastern South Dakota, the Missouri River, the rolling hills of central South Dakota, and the flat plains and unique scenery of western South Dakota.



Scavenger’s Journey was started to promote commerce along old Highway 16 in central South Dakota. It has succeeded by bringing thousands of people to buy antiques, collectibles, crafts, coins, guns, signs, farm primitives, furniture to use or repurpose, yard art, books, and all types of food items available in the 9 cities along the trail. Come and experience the thrill of finding that one unique item that has been hiding in someone’s attic, garage, shelter belt, or basement. You can purchase and download the 24-page map with PayPal or buy a map for $2.00 in any of the 9 communities. Hours vary at each sales location with many starting at 9 a.m. Friday through Sunday.

Looking for more temporary vendors (rummage sales), fee $10 for listing, for these communities: Plankinton, White Lake, Kimball, Pukwana, Chamberlain, Oacoma, Reliance, Presho, Murdo.



For more information about Scavenger’s Journey and what’s available, please visit

www.scavengersjourney.com or Facebook Scavenger’s Journey page.