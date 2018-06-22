Scavenger’s Journey - Murdo to Mt. Vernon
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
Antiques, collectibles, crafts, food, rummage sales, and flea markets in ten towns along old Highway 16.
|Location:
|Murdo to Mt. Vernon along Highway 16
|Map:
|Murdo, SD
|Phone:
|605-380-9486
|Email:
|scavengersjourney@midstatesd.net
|Website:
|http://www.scavengersjourney.com/
All Dates:
Jun 22, 2018 - Jun 24, 2018
